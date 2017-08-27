Trump says Canada, Mexico being "very difficult" on NAFTA

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks with his U.S. Secret Service protective detail as he waves before he departs on Air Force One in Yuma, Ariz. Some local officials in the border city of Yuma have expressed disappointment in the brevity of President Trump's visit, which they were hoping would give the community a higher profile on the national stage. The Yuma Sun reports that the initial plans for Trump's visit included a visit to the border and possible meetings with farmers and local politicians, but that didn't happen. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo