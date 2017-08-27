Can computers enhance the work of teachers? The debate is on

Britney Wray, a math teacher at Washington Leadership Academy, helps sophomore Kevin Baker, 15, with a math problem during class in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Students took diagnostic tests using special software. As they solved math problems on their laptops, the system diagnosed their proficiency levels in real time, part of "personalized learning." This approach uses software, data and constant monitoring of student progress to adapt teaching to each child's strengths, weaknesses, interests and goals and enable them to master topics at their own speed. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo