Business

Electric bills for some Floridians could increase

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 3:16 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Electric bills for thousands of Floridians could go up.

Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Company filed to increase customers' monthly electric bills. If approved, Duke customers will pay 8.5 percent more in 2018, raising rates to $128.54 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, the average energy use per home each month.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Tampa Electric customers would see a 1 percent increase, making their rate $106 per 1,000 kilowatt hours.

The new prices, if approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, would begin in January 2018.

Duke — which serves 1.8 million customers and has its state headquarters in St. Petersburg — already charges some of the highest rates in Florida among the major utilities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home
Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know
How would you spend $650 million? 0:53

How would you spend $650 million?

View More Video