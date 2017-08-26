This Hilton Head grocery store will drop prices Monday

Whole Foods will see drops in prices Monday following Amazon’s finalization of purchasing the grocery store on that day, according to an Amazon press release.
Hilton Head Island’s Whole Foods location is at 50 Shelter Cover Lane.
The online retail store said in the release that prices will drop on some Whole Food’s grocery staples such as:
▪ Whole Trade bananas
▪ Organic avocados
▪ Organic large brown eggs
▪ Organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia
▪ Organic baby kale and baby lettuce
▪ Animal welfare rated 85 percent lean ground beef
▪ Creamy and crunchy almond butter
▪ Organic Gala and Fuji apples
▪ Organic rotisserie chicken
▪ 365 Everyday Value organic butter
The release said more is to come as well, including price-saving benefits for Amazon Prime members.
Other products will be sold online through Amazon such as 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws and Whole Catch.
Amazon lockers also will be available at select stores. Amazon lockers allow items to be shipped to the lockers for pick-up.
The release also says more products will see prices lowered over time.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
