Chicago-area soda tax may carry political price for backers

MOVE PHOTO SATURDAY AUG. 26, 2017 FOR STORY BY SARA BURNETT - FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference in Chicago. When she cast the deciding vote to impose a penny-per-ounce soda tax, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said it would generate enough money to balance the county's budget while making people in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs healthier. There are signs angry residents could hold it against Preckwinkle and other pro-tax commissioners seeking re-election next year. M. Spencer Green, File AP Photo