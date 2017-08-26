Hawaii scrambles to keep train project from going off rails

In this May 18, 2017 photo, a rail line under construction stops abruptly in a field in the Honolulu suburb of East Kapolei, Hawaii. Honolulu's planned $9.5 billion rail transit project is one of the most expensive per capita in the nation. But it's facing a multi-billion dollar budget shortfall, and the future of the project is in jeopardy. Hawaii lawmakers are meeting this week to decide how to cover a budget shortfall as high as $3 billion. Cathy Bussewitz AP Photo