‘Bob the Brewer’ is now making beer on Hilton Head Island

A new head brewer at Hilton Head Brewing Co. helped the business get back on its feet after Hurricane Matthew and now is getting a chance to put his craft beer skills to the test, a press release from the company says.
Bob Migliaccio, aka “Bob the Brewer,” started in the spring but there were a lot of post-hurricane tasks for him to do then, Abby Wirth, company spokeswoman said.
“We were still cleaning out tanks because of how much was damaged,” Wirth said.
The business closed for three months after the storm and, though they reopened in January, they were only selling kegs made before the storm at that point.
Migliaccio now is able to focus fully on production, Wirth said.
The brewery’s website states that when Migliaccio was asked what he looked forward to the most he said, “Making liquid sunshine for the masses.”
Wirth said Migliaccio previously worked for much larger brewers, such as Berkshire Brewing Company.
Berkshire Brewing Company is in Massachusetts and averages 16,000 barrels annually, while Hilton Head Brewing Co. averages about 1,600 annually, Wirth said.
For a chance to meet Migliaccio, set up a tour by calling the brewery at 843-715-3251.
Tours are $10 and include a pint or $6 for children ages 10 plus, which includes a soda.
