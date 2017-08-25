Business

NYPD, Coast guard search for man who jumped off ferry

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 6:08 AM

NEW YORK

Police in New York City are searching for a man who jumped off the Staten Island Ferry.

Police say the man went overboard off a Staten Island-bound Spirit of America ferry around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the Statue of Liberty. Police and U.S. Coast Guard boats searched for the man before stopping the search around midnight.

The ferry involved in the incident docked in Staten Island around 11 p.m. Authorities say ferry service was temporarily suspended during the search.

Police continue to investigate.

