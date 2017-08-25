'Habitual commercial fishing violator' arrested in Louisiana

Louisiana officials say a man they call a "habitual commercial fishing violator" has been arrested again.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that 39-year-old Sam C. Dobson of Houma (HOH-muh) was arrested on four commercial fishing violations and a log book violation. The fishing violations each carry up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Department spokesman Adam Einck says Dobson has been cited and found guilty of multiple commercial fishing violations in the past.
Dobson could not be reached for comment Thursday. A phone listed under his name had a full voicemail box.
Einck says agents on patrol in Terrebonne (TER-uh-bone) Parish got a complaint Tuesday and found Dobson with five sacks of oysters and "dredges dripping with oysters and shell."
