'Habitual commercial fishing violator' arrested in Louisiana

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 1:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana officials say a man they call a "habitual commercial fishing violator" has been arrested again.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that 39-year-old Sam C. Dobson of Houma (HOH-muh) was arrested on four commercial fishing violations and a log book violation. The fishing violations each carry up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Department spokesman Adam Einck says Dobson has been cited and found guilty of multiple commercial fishing violations in the past.

Dobson could not be reached for comment Thursday. A phone listed under his name had a full voicemail box.

Einck says agents on patrol in Terrebonne (TER-uh-bone) Parish got a complaint Tuesday and found Dobson with five sacks of oysters and "dredges dripping with oysters and shell."

