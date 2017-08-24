Jacobi named VP of advertising at The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette

Curt Jacobi, a lifelong South Carolinian and University of South Carolina graduate, has been named vice president of advertising for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
He will succeed Bryan Osborn, who will be a senior director of small to medium business digital strategy for the newspapers’ owner, The McClatchy Co.
Jacobi, 39, joined the Packet and Gazette in 2002 and most recently served as the papers’ strategic sales manager.
“Curt has been a key part of our success the past 15 years, and he is the perfect choice to lead us into the future,” said Sara Johnson Borton, publisher of the Packet and Gazette. “He is creative and energetic and solution oriented for both his team and his clients. He loves the Lowcountry and has invested his time and talents in making this a better place to live.”
“This is a really exciting opportunity,” Jacobi said. “I feel like we have the best marketing-minded team — they really have a focus on making their clients successful.”
The Packet and Gazette will continue developing robust digital advertising and marketing solutions that “make sure the businesses, both large and small, in this region are thriving,” he said.
Jacobi said he takes pride in his advertising team and believes one of the keys to his leadership role “is to make others around me better so we can all be successful.”
A 1995 graduate of Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston, Jacobi received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from USC in 2001.
He and his wife Laura have two sons: 9-year-old Coleman and 6-year-old Cameron.
