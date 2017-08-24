California Democrats OK bill to help senator facing recall

State Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, left, listens as lawmakers debate a recall election measure Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Senate approved the bill, SB117, that would allow people to remove their name from a recall petition and require the state to estimate the cost of holding a special election. Newman is facing a recall campaign over his vote to increase the gas tax. At right is Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo