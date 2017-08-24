The Latest: South Texas hospital sending ill infants inland

More Videos 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home Pause 2:44 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation 0:31 Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 2:33 Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 0:30 Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 1:38 York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 1:03 Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey strengthens to tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

