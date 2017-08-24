Supporters, government await verdict against Thai ex-PM

In this Aug. 1, 2017 photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra waves to supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok, Thailand. Friends and foes alike of Yingluck Shinawatra, are anxiously awaiting a verdict Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 by the country's Supreme Court on charges that she was criminally negligent in implementing a rice subsidy program that is estimated to have cost the government as much as $17 billion and could now cost her 10 years in prison. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo