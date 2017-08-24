Many addicts seeking opioid recovery find relapse and fraud

In this Thursday, July 13, 2017 photo, Michelle Holley holds a photograph of her daughter Jaime Holley, 19, who died of a heroin overdose in November 2016, at her home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Reflections treatment center looked like just the place for her youngest daughter to kick heroin. “It looked fine. They were saying all the right things to me. I could not help my child so I trusted them to help my child,” Holley said. Instead, the center refused to give 19-year-old Jaime Holley her prescription medicine when she left, forcing her to use illegal drugs to avoid acute withdrawal symptoms, her mother said. Lynne Sladky AP Photo