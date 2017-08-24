Gulls: Winningest team in San Francisco Bay Area baseball

In this photo taken Aug. 1, 2017, a vinyl kite used to ward off seagulls flies over the top deck of the Oakland Coliseum before the start of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif. Both Bay Area baseball franchises are experimenting with unconventional measures to deal with their own respective seagull situations. The kites in Oakland even have catchy nicknames chosen by fans: Falcon McFalconface and Scott Hattebird, after former A's star Scott Hatteberg. Eric Risberg AP Photo