McAuliffe announces grant for craft brewery

Another brewery is expanding its operation in Virginia, thanks to state help.
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced Wednesday that Heritage Brewing plans to spend $8.9 million and create 66 new jobs to expand its craft brewery in Manassas.
The state is providing a $250,000 grant, which the city of Manassas will match. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide additional support.
Heritage has quickly become one of the state's largest craft breweries since opening in 2013. McAuliffe has made promoting the craft beer industry in Virginia an economic top priority.
