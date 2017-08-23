Venezuela's ousted prosecutor accuses Maduro of corruption

Venezuela's ousted Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz attends a meeting of Mercosur trade bloc prosecutors, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Brazil's attorney general is sharply criticizing the recent ouster of his counterpart in Venezuela. Attorney General Rodrigo Janot said that the removal of Ortega Diaz was "an institutional rape" and that it eroded the independence of Venezuela's justice system. Eraldo Peres AP Photo