Tribal coalition joins blitz to save national monument areas

FILE - In this May 6, 2017 file photo, hundreds of people gather during the Monumental Rally for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Conservation groups are airing TV ads, planning rallies and creating parody websites in a last-minute blitz to persuade Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to refrain from reducing or eliminating large swaths of land across the country that have been designated as national monuments, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File Chris Detrick