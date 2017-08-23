State senators say utility regulators must restore trust

Clifford Rechtschaffen and Martha Guzman Aceves appear before the Senate Rules Committee during their conformation hearing to the Public Utilities Commission, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The pair had been appointed to six-year terms to the commission by Gov. Jerry Brown in December but the Senate has a year to confirm them. Both are expected to be approved the Rules Committee and be confirmed by the Democratic-led Senate. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo