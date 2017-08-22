Business

Officials: 33 people injured in train crash at station

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 2:42 AM

UPPER DARBY, Pa.

More than 30 people were injured when train crashed into another train that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, said SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern.

SEPTA said 33 people aboard the train were injured.

In an early morning news briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said at least four people suffered serious injuries.

"The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can't release his condition," Micozzie said.

One passenger told reporters that the operator of the train was "all banged up." He said "there was blood everywhere."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

What's the best kind of vacuum for allergy sufferers? The vacuum guru has some ideas

'Have a seat-o:' Watch this Port Royal business' hilarious parody to hit song 'Despacito' 4:26

Lawsuit tackles opioid addiction 0:48

