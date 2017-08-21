Business

Gas prices down a bit more in northern New England

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 8:31 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices have fallen a bit more in northern New England.

The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in New Hampshire fell 1.7 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.28 per gallon on Sunday. In Maine, the average price was $2.35 per gallon, down 1.6 cents from the previous week. Vermont's average price was $2.34 per gallon, down a penny from a week ago.

The national average has fallen 2.4 cents in the last week to $2.32 per gallon. That's 3.7 cents higher than a month ago and 15.7 cents higher than a year ago.

