Property laws and taxes can be complicated. This Lady’s Island workshop can help.

The nonprofit Pan-African Family Empowerment and Land Preservation Network is sponsoring a Stand4Land Taxpayer Empowerment Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 as part of its Help Save Gullah Geechee Land Campaign.
The free educational/community outreach workshop is designed to educate South Carolina taxpayers of all races about methods of avoiding the loss of their property through delinquent tax sales, family land disputes, and mortgage foreclosures, etc.
The event will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady’s Island Drive, Lady’s Island. Pastor P. Shannon Mullen and the congregation of St. John’s are hosting the event. Lunch will be provided at no cost.
The workshop also offers help to:
▪ Reduce and eliminate property taxes
▪ Qualify to pay taxes in 6 installments
▪ Clear the title to heirs’ property
▪ Use property to generate income to pay taxes
▪ Get paid top dollar for timber harvests
▪ Obtain mortgage foreclosure help
▪ Attend free budgeting and debt-reduction classes
▪ Access new sources of financing for businesses and homes
▪ Network to sell farm products in new markets
The workshop’s invited presenters include the Beaufort County auditor, assessor and treasurer; the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation; the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; USDA Rural Development; S.C. State 1890 Extension Program; SC Thrive; and S.C. Legal Services.
Seating for the event is limited. To reserve a space and for more information, contact Theresa White at 843-592-6076 or t.white@panafricanfamilyempowermentnetwork.org.
Comments