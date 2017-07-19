Business

July 19, 2017 10:55 AM

Discount air carrier to now offer flights from Charleston

By Teresa Moss

Frontier Airlines, which markets itself as offering deals for flights, announced it will expand services to Charleston.

The airline says tickets will go on sale for the new route to and from Denver soon for travel starting in spring 2018, according to an airline news release.

Frontier Airlines currently does not have any routes in South Carolina.

The new route is part of a network expansion for the airlines, the release says. Charleston is one of 21 new cities added to routes.

The company will soon offer limited-time fares starting at $39 for its new routes, the release states.

