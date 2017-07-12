Don’t want a boat but, really, you want a boat? Here is how you can sort of do that in Port Royal

Freedom Boat Club will expand its Hilton Head Island location to include a spot in Port Royal next month, Steve Sherman, membership director for the business, said Wednesday.
Members to the club pay an entry fee and monthly dues to have unlimited use of a fleet of boats kept by each club location, Sherman said.
“We are getting the guy who is fed up with owning a boat,” Sherman said. “We are also getting the kid who listened to his dad — his father who said never buy a boat.”
The club has operated on Hilton Head for 10 years, Sherman said. He said the corporation has been operating nearly 30 years overall.
The Port Royal club, to be located at Port Royal Landing Marina, will join nearly 132 locations across the nation and Canada, Sherman said. He said those in the club are also able to access boats for use at each of the other locations.
Monthly dues for the club range from $229 to $289 depending on the membership plan, Sherman said.
Sherman said the club uses a wide variety of boats including brands such as Hurricane, Sea Ray, Key West and Sea Hunt.
Style of boats range from bowrider, deck, center console and party barges, Sherman said.
The public is invited to attend a grand opening celebration set for 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Port Royal Club, Sherman said. The celebration will include free food, drinks and giveaways.
Those wanting to attend are asked to RSVP by calling Gayle Schaffner at 717-873-9626 or by emailing gschaffner@freedomboatclub.com.
For more information on joining the boat club, go to www.freedomboatclub.com.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments