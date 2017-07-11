Kayakers and standup paddle fans have a new place on Hilton Head Island to go for tours

Saltmarsh Paddle Tours has opened on Hilton Head Island giving adventure seekers kayak and standup paddle tours for all ages.
Launched from Old Oyster Factory Landing on 101 Marshland Road, the kayak tours will be led by native and naturalist guides, a news release from the company states.
Owner Dean Windley is a native of the island and has been “chasing waves” from Costa Rica to Hawaii, the release states.
Tours are being offered at a special rate this summer at $25 for an adult and $15 for a child, according to the company’s website.
Tour times are at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily; 2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday nights for Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina fireworks.
Reservations are needed to book a tour. Private tours can also be scheduled in advance.
For more information, call 843-422-3965.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments