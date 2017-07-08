Bluffton Hobby Lobby extends hiring event another week

Hobby Lobby, set to open Aug. 7 in Bluffton, has extended its hiring event through next week.
Interested candidates can apply in person at the Holiday Inn Express at 35 Bluffton Road Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bob Miller, Hobby Lobby Communications Coordinator, said Friday.
The craft store started taking applications through an event on July 3. The hiring event was planned to end on July 7.
“We have learned that it is necessary to adjust our hiring information to reach out to surrounding communities,” Miller said when asked about the hiring extension. “We are still looking forward to being a part of the community and helping our Bluffton customers live a creative life.”
The store is expected to bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the area, previous releases from the company have claimed. Releases say full-time employees will be paid $15.70 per hour and part-time $10.45 per hour.
The 55,000 square-foot store sits at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Burnt Church Road.
Other businesses such as PGA Tour Superstore, Sleep Number mattress store and Aspen Dental office, have already opened at the recently developed shopping center.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments