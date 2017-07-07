Bluffton area Sears store sees changes

As of last week the Sears Hometown Store in Moss Creek has new owners.
Mareesa Dittle, co-owner of the store, said she and her husband, Marc, saw the store up for sale and decided to go for it.
Many people are unaware that the “Sears Hometown Store” brand is owned and operated by locals, a contrast from the larger department stores often found in malls.
“They are significantly smaller,” Dittle, of Bluffton, said. “But we still carry Sears inventory, Sears pricing, the guarantee and quality.”
Appliances, mattresses and lawn and garden supplies such as lawn mowers are some of the items kept in stock at the store, Dittle said.
Dittle also said Sears Hometown Stores have been unaffected by the recent struggles of Sears department stores. The company announced in January the closing of 42 department stores nationally.
The store, at 1555 Fording Island Road, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
