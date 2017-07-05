Here’s why Hilton Head Island Airport had the biggest annual price drop in SC fares

Hilton Head Island Airport saw the biggest annual drop in fare prices for all South Carolina airports, according to statistics from the Bureau of Transportation.
From the final quarter of 2015 to the final quarter of 2016, the average fare of a Hilton Head Island Airport flight decreased by 17.6 percent, according to the bureau.
Beaufort County airports director Jon Rembold said the price drop is “one hundred percent airline driven.”
“The change in numbers is usually due to things we don’t have control over,” he said.
A spokesperson for American Airlines, the airport’s sole commercial carrier, said the fare decrease was the result of an overall trend of lower prices across the country for the airline during 2016, affected by changes in supply and demand.
When asked if the fares at Hilton Head Island Airport are expected to stay low, the American Airlines spokesperson said they could not comment on fare projections.
The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport saw the greatest increase in fares out of the local airports — up 7.6 percent.
But despite the increase in fares, the airport is reporting record numbers of passengers this year.
Total passengers for 2017 through May are up more than 110,000, equating to a 3 percent increase over the first five months last year.
On the other hand, Hilton Head Island Airport’s steep decline in fares during 2016 was coupled with a 17 percent drop in passengers over the year.
But after the first two months of 2017, the number of passengers slightly rebounded and was up about 7 percent compared to the same period last year.
Rembold said he hopes to keep the passenger numbers consistent with the uptick seen at the beginning of the year.
Aiming to lure new airlines and expand the number of flights offered by American Airlines, Beaufort County began a runway extension project in March.
The full runway project is funded primarily by an $18.9 million grant from the FAA, and will add about 700 feet to the current 4,300-foot runway.
The first phase and north end of the runway is expected to be completed by the November or December of this year, and the second phase of the project is currently out for bid, according to Rembold.
“We hope to bring in additional airlines, so we’re keeping them up to date on the improvements and marketing it widely,” Rembold said. “But you never know when that might happen.”
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
