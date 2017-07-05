Can’t find a parking spot in Old Town Bluffton? $10 will change that for you

For $10 you can skip the frustration of finding a parking spot in Old Town Bluffton and take advantage of a valet service starting Wednesday.
Palmetto Valet’s new stand will be located across from Captain Woody’s and will provide the service from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, a news release states.
Christian Cerame, owner of the company, said he worked as a valet driver while attending the University of South Carolina. Now a Bluffton resident, he said he saw a need for the service in Old Town.
“The Town of Bluffton and the developers of The Promenade have done a remarkable job addressing some of the parking issues facing Old Town, but clearly some challenges still remain,” Cerame said.
Those dining at Captain Woody’s will receive complimentary valet service, Cerame said. More restaurants will likely be added to the complimentary list as partnerships are made in the future, Cerame said.
Cerame said he is also working with local businesses and organizations in the area to share their parking lots. He said his company is licensed and insured.
The company plans to be available for private events or parties at other locations in the region, Cerame said.
For more information, email palmettovalet@gmail.com.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
