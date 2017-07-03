Looking for a career to match your creativity? Bluffton’s Hobby Lobby is looking for you

Are you in the market for a career that will match your creative side? If so, you’re in luck.
Hobby Lobby, which is expected to open Aug. 7 in Bluffton, is hosting a hiring event Monday through Friday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Bluffton, at 35 Bluffton Road. Staff will be on-site to conduct interviews from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day this week.
The arts and crafts store is accepting applications for temporary setup help, as well as full- and part-time positions for department managers, cashiers, stockpersons, bookkeepers and freight receivers.
Departments looking to hire include floral, crafts, art, custom frames, hobbies and fabrics.
Full-time positions start at $15.70 per hour and part-time positions start at $10.45 per hour. Applicants must be mature and self-motivated. Previous experience in the craft or hobby field is preferred, but not necessary, according to the store’s Facebook event.
For reasonable accommodation of disability during the hiring process, call 877-303-4547.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
