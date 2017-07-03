Hobby Lobby is set to open in August in Bluffton.
Hobby Lobby is set to open in August in Bluffton.
Hobby Lobby is set to open in August in Bluffton.

Business

July 03, 2017 11:20 AM

Looking for a career to match your creativity? Bluffton’s Hobby Lobby is looking for you

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

Are you in the market for a career that will match your creative side? If so, you’re in luck.

Hobby Lobby, which is expected to open Aug. 7 in Bluffton, is hosting a hiring event Monday through Friday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Bluffton, at 35 Bluffton Road. Staff will be on-site to conduct interviews from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day this week.

The arts and crafts store is accepting applications for temporary setup help, as well as full- and part-time positions for department managers, cashiers, stockpersons, bookkeepers and freight receivers.

Departments looking to hire include floral, crafts, art, custom frames, hobbies and fabrics.

Full-time positions start at $15.70 per hour and part-time positions start at $10.45 per hour. Applicants must be mature and self-motivated. Previous experience in the craft or hobby field is preferred, but not necessary, according to the store’s Facebook event.

For reasonable accommodation of disability during the hiring process, call 877-303-4547.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Client: Don't take space from Hilton Head's Lawton Stables

Client: Don't take space from Hilton Head's Lawton Stables 0:44

Client: Don't take space from Hilton Head's Lawton Stables
Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort 0:49

Get a look at the plans to make Port Royal Racquet Club a timeshare resort
Nature or man: Either of these can kill a fireworks display 0:26

Nature or man: Either of these can kill a fireworks display

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos