Tax free no more: Georgia loses its tax free weekend as South Carolina’s approaches

Georgians looking forward to an annual tax free weekend have had their hopes dashed. State legislators have decided to call it off this year according to WSAV.
Georgia’s tax holiday was originally scheduled for the end of July, with taxes lifted on merchandise popular during the back to school shopping season in the run up to kids going back. Many in the state were unaware of the decision to cancel the weekend and were caught off guard, reports WSAV.
Those looking to save in spite of the weekend being called off have turned their attention to online shopping, reports WSAV, but even though taxes are waived in most cases online, it can be hard to avoid shipping charges.
Of course, they can always cross the border and pay the palmetto state a visit. Our tax free weekend is set for Aug. 4 through 6.
Residents of the palmetto state can take advantage of the weekend to buy a wide range of goods, from clothing to shoes to electronics and various school supplies. It is common in other states for maximum prices to be placed on items to be sold tax free. South Carolina has no such limits according to Lifehacker, so happy shopping.
Rhode Island and Massachusetts have also cancelled their tax free weekends. WSAV reports that the weekend cost Georgia some $70 million in revenue each year according to budget researchers.
