Farmers markets in Beaufort and Jasper Counties are in full swing. file photo

Business

July 01, 2017 11:51 AM

Here are six Lowcountry farmers markets

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Farmers markets are in full swing with plenty of options to choose from in the Lowcountry. Check out this list next time you are looking for local and fresh produce.

Farmers Market of Bluffton

A favorite event for Lowcountry locals and tourists alike, the market provides more than just good eats. Attendees will find events such as chef demonstrations and master gardeners on site to offer tips.

Where: Calhoun Street in Historic Bluffton

When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or dusk on Thursdays; Year-round

The Market Village of Wexford

This market provides fresh produce just a short distance from Hilton Head island beaches and steps from local merchants found in the Village of Wexford shopping complex.

Where: Village of Wexford shopping center, 1000 William Horton Parkway

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; May-August

Downtown Beaufort Farmers Market

Attendees will find fresh eggs, breads, produce, soaps and Brunswick Stew. Want to make a day of it? The market sits in the parking lot of the Santa Elena Museum.

Where: Santa Elena History Center at 1501 Bay Street

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; May-October

Port Royal Farmer’s Market

At this farmers market you might want to pre-order some BBQ before you arrive and start your shopping for local treats.

Where: Naval Heritage Park, Ribaut Road

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays; year-round

Jasper County Farmer’s Market

Produce, baked goods, arts, crafts and even estate sales can keep you busy at this market.

Where: 9935 South Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland

When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays

Hardeeville Farmers Market

This is the newest market on the scene, launched this month by the City of Hardeeville.

Where: 205 Main Street

When: 4p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; June-October

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

