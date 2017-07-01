Here are six Lowcountry farmers markets

Farmers markets are in full swing with plenty of options to choose from in the Lowcountry. Check out this list next time you are looking for local and fresh produce.
Farmers Market of Bluffton
A favorite event for Lowcountry locals and tourists alike, the market provides more than just good eats. Attendees will find events such as chef demonstrations and master gardeners on site to offer tips.
Where: Calhoun Street in Historic Bluffton
When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or dusk on Thursdays; Year-round
The Market Village of Wexford
This market provides fresh produce just a short distance from Hilton Head island beaches and steps from local merchants found in the Village of Wexford shopping complex.
Where: Village of Wexford shopping center, 1000 William Horton Parkway
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; May-August
Downtown Beaufort Farmers Market
Attendees will find fresh eggs, breads, produce, soaps and Brunswick Stew. Want to make a day of it? The market sits in the parking lot of the Santa Elena Museum.
Where: Santa Elena History Center at 1501 Bay Street
When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; May-October
Port Royal Farmer’s Market
At this farmers market you might want to pre-order some BBQ before you arrive and start your shopping for local treats.
Where: Naval Heritage Park, Ribaut Road
When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays; year-round
Jasper County Farmer’s Market
Produce, baked goods, arts, crafts and even estate sales can keep you busy at this market.
Where: 9935 South Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland
When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays
Hardeeville Farmers Market
This is the newest market on the scene, launched this month by the City of Hardeeville.
Where: 205 Main Street
When: 4p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; June-October
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
