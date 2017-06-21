Wayback Burgers coming to Bluffton, but you might not see it

Wayback Burgers is set to start work on a location inside the newly opened Bluffton Walmart, according to Beaufort County officials.
Chuck Atkinson, Beaufort County building codes director, said Wayback Burgers received a permit in May for the outfitting of a spot inside Walmart, at U.S. 278 and Bluffton Road. An opening date is unknown.
The Walmart Supercenter opened at the Bluffton Gateway shopping Center in January.
Wayback Burgers is in several Walmart stores throughout the country including ones in Florida, Tennessee and Texas.
Officials with Wayback Burgers did not respond to inquiries about the location on Wednesday. The company’s website does list the Bluffton site as a location that is coming soon.
Wayback Burgers opened a location at 32 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island in 2015 and another location at 2005 Boundary St. in Beaufort opened last year.
