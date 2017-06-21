Oil price extends drop to 7 month lows, despite OPEC cuts

FILE -- In this Aug. 4, 2013, file photo, an oil field pump jack operates near Lost Hills, Calif. California's cap-and-trade law, which puts a cap and a price on carbon emissions, expires in 2020. Gov. Jerry Brown say he's still hopeful it will be extended, after he failed to convince lawmakers to extend it in tandem with the just-passed state budget. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo