Business

June 21, 2017 10:19 AM

Egypt doubles capacity of ration cards

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says the government will increase the monthly capacity of ration cards through which it distributes food subsidies from LE21 ($1.16) per person to LE50 ($2.77) in an attempt to ease the effects of hard-hitting economic reforms.

El-Sissi said in a speech Tuesday night that the government has taken several measures to ease economic pressure. These include increasing retirement benefits by 15 percent, raising wages by 7-10 percent and expanding the scope of tax exemption eligibility.

Egypt floated its currency in November to meet a key demand from the International Monetary Fund, which provided a desperately needed $12 billion loan.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Think you can elude the 'May River Murderer'? Find out at Trapped, Bluffton's new escape room

Think you can elude the 'May River Murderer'? Find out at Trapped, Bluffton's new escape room 0:49

Think you can elude the 'May River Murderer'? Find out at Trapped, Bluffton's new escape room
Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern 0:53

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern
Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC 1:05

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC

View More Video