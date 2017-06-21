Business

June 21, 2017 9:45 AM

Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher

The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies.

Software company Red Hat rose 8.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals rose 2.1 percent.

The price of crude oil was stable after taking a plunge a day earlier. U.S. benchmark crude was up 0.2 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,438.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,476. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,206.

