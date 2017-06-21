Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, walks past an honour guard before a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Business

June 21, 2017 8:31 AM

Russia regrets new US sanctions, mulls retaliatory moves

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The Kremlin has voiced regret about the new U.S. sanctions against Russia and warned of possible retaliation.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the U.S. move wasn't constructive, adding that "various options are being considered on expert level."

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and firms over Russian activities in Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the penalties are designed to "maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution."

Russia-U.S. relations have remained tense even as the White House considers scheduling President Donald Trump's meeting with Putin on the sidelines of next month's Group of 20 meeting.

Peskov reaffirmed the possibility of such a meeting, but said that no preparations had been made yet.

  Comments  

