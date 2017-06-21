Egypt sends fuel to power-starved Gaza, undercuts Abbas

Israel's electricity power plant in Ashkelon is seen as people bath near kibbutz Zikim, on the Israel Gaza Border, Monday, June 19, 2017. Israel's national electric company on Monday cut back its already limited electricity shipments to the Gaza Strip in a step that is expected to worsen the power crunch plaguing the Hamas-controlled seaside territory. The company confirmed that the Israeli government instructed it to reduce the power supply to Gaza at the request of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' government in the West Bank. Ariel Schalit AP Photo