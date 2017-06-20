Business

June 20, 2017 9:40 PM

AP source: Marlins' top draft pick Rogers agrees to terms

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
MIAMI

A person familiar with the negotiations says first-round draft pick Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a contract that includes a $3.4 million signing bonus.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal won't be final until the 19-year-old left-hander undergoes a physical.

The 6-foot-6 Rogers is from Carlsbad, New Mexico, and was drafted out of high school with the 13th overall pick by Miami last week. The designated slot value for that spot is $3,875,800.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Think you can elude the 'May River Murderer'? Find out at Trapped, Bluffton's new escape room

Think you can elude the 'May River Murderer'? Find out at Trapped, Bluffton's new escape room 0:49

Think you can elude the 'May River Murderer'? Find out at Trapped, Bluffton's new escape room
Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern 0:53

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern
Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC 1:05

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC

View More Video