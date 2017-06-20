Business

June 20, 2017 11:32 AM

Trial of 8 ex-Pilot employees likely moving to another city

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A federal trial will likely move to another Tennessee city in the case against eight ex-employees of the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam

Prosecutors and defense attorneys on Tuesday called for the trial of the former Pilot Flying J president and members of the sales staff to be moved from Knoxville, where the company is based, to Chattanooga.

The lawyers said they want the trial to begin on Oct. 31.

Pilot has paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement with 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates.

Ten former Pilot employees have pleaded guilty. Eight others are going to trial.

