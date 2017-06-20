Michael Herta, the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, speaks at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. In an Associated Press interview, Huerta called the rapid development of the drone industry "a huge game-changer" for aviation.
Michael Herta, the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, speaks at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. In an Associated Press interview, Huerta called the rapid development of the drone industry "a huge game-changer" for aviation. John Leicester AP Photo
Michael Herta, the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, speaks at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. In an Associated Press interview, Huerta called the rapid development of the drone industry "a huge game-changer" for aviation. John Leicester AP Photo

Business

June 20, 2017 8:21 AM

AP Interview: Drones 'a huge game changer' for aviation

The Associated Press
PARIS

The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says the boom in drone popularity is "a huge game changer" similar "to powered flight or jet engines."

In an Associated Press interview Tuesday, Michael Huerta said "the growth of this industry and how it's evolving is something that all of us in aviation need to pay a lot of attention to."

Huerta spoke on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, where drones of all kinds were being displayed.

For the industry, their popularity begs a vital question: how do you make sure that swarms of new machines don't endanger each other, other users of the skies and people on the ground as they do everything from patrolling traffic blackspots to, possibly, delivering your burger and fries?

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern 0:53

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern
Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC 1:05

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC
How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries 1:09

How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries

View More Video