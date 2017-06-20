Business

June 20, 2017 5:38 AM

Judge denies request to block funding tied to Detroit arena

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A federal judge has denied a request to block some public funding for Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Pistons' move from the suburbs.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith issued his decision late Monday, saying a requested injunction would cause "catastrophic damage" to Detroit.

The lawsuit says Michigan law prohibits spending school property tax revenue on the projects because a tax voters approved in 2012 was to be used exclusively for Detroit's public schools. It said a vote from city residents was needed first.

Activist Robert Davis and D. Etta Wilcoxon, who is running for City Clerk, had sought to block the Detroit Downtown Development Authority from using the money.

The arena, which will be home to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings and the NBA's Pistons, opens this fall.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern 0:53

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern
Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC 1:05

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC
How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries 1:09

How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries

View More Video