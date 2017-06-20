Famous Tsukiji fish market will be remade, not destroyed

FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, people visit a festival held at Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Tuesday, June 20, 2017, the giant Tsukiji fish market, popular with tourists, will stay, although it will get modernized and developed within five years. Koike said that the market will temporarily move to Toyosu, which required a 600 billion yen

$6 billion) investment. She canceled the move in August, just months before Toyosu's scheduled opening, after food safety concerns were raised.