Google intensifies campaign against online extremism

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google is intensifying its campaign to fight online extremism, saying it will put more resources toward identifying and removing videos related to terrorism and hate groups. In a blog post Sunday, June 18, 2017, Google said that it will train more workers, called “content classifiers,” to identify and remove extremist and terrorism-related content faster. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo