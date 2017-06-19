Tech CEOS visit White House to talk modernizing government

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, with the assistance of Assistant to the President Chris Liddell, right, tries to quiet the audience so he can speak at the opening session of the White House meeting with technology Chief Executive Officers to mark "technology week," Monday, June 19, 2017, in the Indian Treat Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. The White House Office of American Innovation is hosting a series of working sessions to generate ideas to transform and modernize Government Services. Susan Walsh AP Photo