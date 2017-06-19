Business

June 19, 2017 5:19 AM

Providence-to-Newport ferry out of service following crash

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The company hired by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to run the Providence-to-Newport ferry says it will be out of service for several days after a crash.

SeaStreak says in an announcement on its website that the ferry will be out of service for Monday and Tuesday.

The company says the ferry was damaged during a trip from Narragansett to Providence Saturday night. The ferry hit a buoy while trying to avoid another boat.

A company spokesman says none of the 18 people aboard the ferry at the time were injured.

He says the ferry will head to New York, where it will be repaired before returning to Providence.

Launching last year, the ferry service grew to be so popular that officials extended its service and added trips.

