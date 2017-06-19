Canceled flights, burning door handles: Heat hits Southwest

People enjoy the cooler weather in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Sunday, June 18, 2017. Skies cleared intermittently and then a steady onshore breeze kept the marine layer pressed against the shoreline. Almost all of inland California was predicted to simmer this week at above normal temperatures. The National Weather Service has warned those spending time outside to, when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
John Antczak
AP Photo
People enjoy the cooler weather in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Sunday, June 18, 2017. Skies cleared intermittently and then a steady onshore breeze kept the marine layer pressed against the shoreline. Almost all of inland California was predicted to simmer this week at above normal temperatures. The National Weather Service has warned those spending time outside to, when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
John Antczak
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, a man runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week. The southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix _ a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years.
Matt York, File
AP Photo
A couple runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California that threatens to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week.
Matt York
AP Photo
A man runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week.
Matt York
AP Photo
A child keeps cool beneath misters along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California, while increasing the potential for faster melting of winter's enormous Sierra Nevada snowpack.
John Locher
AP Photo
A man keeps cool beneath misters along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix, while increasing the potential for faster melting of winter's enormous Sierra Nevada snowpack.
John Locher
AP Photo
A sign warns hikers about severe heat as they begin their hike at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week.
Matt York
AP Photo
A man runs through the desert at sunrise, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California, threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week.
Matt York
AP Photo
Kids play in the fountains at Universal CityWalk, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Universal City, Calif. When bracing for 120 degrees, it's all about the water. Drinking it, splashing in it to stay cool, and drinking it some more. A lot more. That's what officials were urging and residents were planning Friday as a potentially record-shattering heat wave started enveloping the Southwest United States and threatened to bring temperatures of more than 120 degrees to parts of Arizona and California next week.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Jennifer Vollmann, 33, plays with her 2-year-old daughter, Izela, in Encanto Pool on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. Vollmann, who lives in Phoenix, said her daughter will be back in the pool next week when temperatures are expected to exceed 120 degrees.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Misting machines spray cool water on a patron at a restaurant as temperatures climb to 110-degrees Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Phoenix. Temperatures are expected to hit 120-degrees in the next week.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Hikers brave the afternoon sun as the temperatures hit 110-degrees Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Phoenix. Temperatures are expected to climb to 120-degrees in the metro area in the next week.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Steve Smith wipes sweat from his face as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix on Monday, June 19, 2017.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Lori Mantz sprays water to cool down her horse Chavi, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix — a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. The broiling temperatures will also be felt in Las Vegas and Southern California, creating a public health hazard.
John Locher
AP Photo
Lori Mantz sprays water to cool down her horse Thor, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix — a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. The broiling temperatures will also be felt in Las Vegas and Southern California, creating a public health hazard.
John Locher
AP Photo
Lori Mantz sprays water to cool down her horse Chavi, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix — a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. The broiling temperatures will also be felt in Las Vegas and Southern California, creating a public health hazard.
John Locher
AP Photo
A Salvation Army hydration station sign gets hit by the midday sun as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin checks to see if the new bottles of water in a cooler are getting cold enough to hand out to people as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool at a hydration station as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Salvation Army volunteers Evangeline Ford, left, and Jackie Rifkin, right, restock a cooler with bottles of water at a hydration station for people as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Salvation Army volunteer Evangeline Ford, left, helps Dianne Barker, right, load up her bag with water as people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Steve Smith takes a drink of water as he tries to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
A woman walks along a row of misters Monday, June 19, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
A man stands under a misting machine, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
Jai, a Sumatran Tiger, sits in a pool to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
An owl is hosed off to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
Loulou, a white rhinoceros, buries here horn in the mud to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Matt York
AP Photo
A worker wears a large hat, wet with water, to shield from the sun while cleaning the seats at Dodger Stadium, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. A punishing heat wave has arrived in the Southwestern U.S. and brought temperatures that will approach 120 degrees in Arizona.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
An American Eagle jet is seen through heat ripples as it lands at Sky Harbor International Airport, Monday, June 19, 2017 ,in Phoenix. American Airlines cancelled dozens flights out of Phoenix today due to extreme heat. The cancellations are for operations by smaller regional jets that have lower maximum operating temperatures than full size jets. The smaller jets can't operate when it's 118 degrees or higher.
Matt York
AP Photo
Comments