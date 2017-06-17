Business

June 17, 2017 11:33 AM

Back-to-school Alabama sales tax holiday coming in July

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama is moving its back-to-school sales tax holiday to July.

The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, July 21, until midnight Sunday, July 23.

During the weekend, the 4 percent state sales tax will be waived on certain items, including: clothes priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies under $50 per item, books under $30 and computers, tablets, laptops and printers that cost less than $750.

Alabama lawmakers voted to move the holiday from August to the third weekend in July. The change was made to ensure the sales tax holiday will occur every year before the start of the school year throughout the state.

Some cities and counties also waive their sales taxes during in the weekend.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern 0:53

Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern
Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC 1:05

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC
Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow 0:28

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos