New gas station planned next to Lady’s Island Walmart

Murphy Express is planning a convenience store next to the new Lady’s Island Walmart, according to City of Beaufort documents.
The 1,200-square-foot store will have eight fuel pumps, documents show.
Lauren Kelly, Beaufort project development planner, said the store would be placed on an undeveloped outparcel on the Walmart site.
Walmart opened at 265 Sea Island Parkway in May.
Planning for the fueling station is still in a preliminary process. A timeline for the project is unknown.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
