Business

June 16, 2017 3:05 PM

New gas station planned next to Lady’s Island Walmart

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Murphy Express is planning a convenience store next to the new Lady’s Island Walmart, according to City of Beaufort documents.

The 1,200-square-foot store will have eight fuel pumps, documents show.

Lauren Kelly, Beaufort project development planner, said the store would be placed on an undeveloped outparcel on the Walmart site.

Walmart opened at 265 Sea Island Parkway in May.

Planning for the fueling station is still in a preliminary process. A timeline for the project is unknown.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC 1:05

Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC
Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow 0:28

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow

This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago 0:55

This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos