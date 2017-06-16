Flying into Savannah this summer? You won’t leave the airport hungry

A taproom, bagel spot and favorite pretzel company are among the restaurants set to open up this summer at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, Lori Lynah, airport spokesperson said Thursday.
Here’s what we know:
Southbound Taproom
Southbound Brewing Company of Savannah plans to open a Southbound Taproom in July, Lynah said. She said the taproom will replace the previous Phillips Seafood Restaurant location at the airport.
The microbrewery launched its first beer in 2013. Brews from the company include a Belgian Witbier, French Saison and German-style sour wheat, according to its website.
Aunt Annie’s Pretzels
Aunt Anne’s Pretzels also is planned for an opening at the airport next month, Lynah said.
The on-the-go pretzel, made famous via locations in shopping malls, currently has 1,700 stores operating in 48 states and 25 countries, according to its website.
The Great American Bagel Company
Lynah said The Great American Bagel is planned for an August opening.
The restaurant serves up a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches along with the classic bagel with a cream cheese spread. The Illinois company currently has 52 locations in 12 states, according to its website.
Leopold’s Ice Cream
Savannah’s Leopold’s Ice Cream opened a kiosk at the airport on Monday.
Travelers will have their pick of up to 12 classic ice cream flavors, a press release states. The kiosk is located between jetBlue and American Airlines gates.
Airport Kiosk
Lynah said a kiosk serving a variety of easy food options for travelers also will be added to the airport. The kiosk is set to open later this month, she said.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
